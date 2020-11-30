Thailand Digital Agency launches ‘AI center’ serving ready-to-use software, technological expertise

The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) has launched a government Artificial Intelligence center serving as an AI resource for government agencies to improve their efficiency and services to the general public.







Minister Anucha Nakasai from the Prime Minister’s Office has celebrated the opening of the government’s AI center, saying that the implementation of artificial intelligence technology can help government agencies improve their productivity, competitiveness, and upgrade their level of services to better serve the general public.









The AI center launched by the DGA is a collection of ready-to-use AI software, along with a team of AI experts providing technological expertise.

The center is set to help integrate government data for better efficiency, and promote AI implementation at government agencies to help with tasks such as financial and budget data analyzing, procurement data processing, and credit evaluation.

The implementation of AI technology will help ensure accuracy, prevent corruption, and promote transparency, while making it easier and more convenient for the general public to access government services. (NNT)











