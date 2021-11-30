Thailand develops special technique to detect Omicron variant

The Department of Medical Sciences will develop special solution to detect the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said that as there had not been a particular kind of solution for tests for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the department would develop special solution for Omicron testing in particular. He expected the development to be successful in about two weeks.







Pending that, officials will use testing solution for Alpha and Beta variants to detect Omicron. If tests with both kinds of solution return positive, infection with the Omicron variant can be confirmed, he said. Fifteen medical science centers were instructed to apply the technique.



Dr. Supakit said that the ad hoc technique could be implemented because Omicron had mutation that was similar to that found in Alpha and Beta variants at HV69-70 and K417N sites respectively. (TNA)



























