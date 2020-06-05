Thailand develops smell-proof boxes for Durian delivery

BANGKOK – Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR) introduced fruit packaging innovation including odor-proof boxes for durians.







Chutima Eamchotchawalit, governor of TISTR said newly- developed packages will help e-commerce operators and fruit growers to deliver their fresh and safe produce to customers as some couriers reject to deliver highly perishable fruits and smelly fruit.

Three types of packages are specially designed for durians, known for their pungent smell, mangoes and longans.

She said odor-proof boxes are well responded by wholesale and retail durian sellers as well as exporters.

Beside the odor-proof boxes for durians, the TISTR has developed new packages for mangoes that are strong enough to allow storage under load and ensure package integrity during transportation.

Holes are designed for proper ventilation to reduce heat and humidity inside the packages and to extend storage time.

The last one is the packages with indicators to measure the amount of sulfur dioxide (SO 2) residues on fresh longans, so consumers can select to eat fruit, safe from high chemical residues.

More details of the new packaging innovation can be obtained at the TISTR or email: [email protected] (TNA)











