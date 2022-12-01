Thailand determined to combat HIV

Thailand aims to combat HIV/Aids by reducing new cases and fatalities as the kingdom will host the UNAIDS PCB meeting later this month.

Deputy government spokesman Trisulee Trisaranakul said on the World Aids Day that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha insisted on Thailand’s determination to address HIV problems by 2030 with three targets 1) to reduce new HIV infections to fewer than 1,000 per year 2) to reduce Aids –related fatalities to fewer than 4,000 per year 3) to reduce discrimination against those living with HIV by 90 per cent.







In mid-December, Thailand will host the 51st United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS Program Coordinating Board (UNAIDS PCB). The meeting will be attended by representatives from 22 member countries, NGOs and co-sponsors.

Thailand will highlight preventing mother-to-child transmission, equitable access to HIV prevention, and the non-discriminatory and non-labeling approach for HIV patients, she said. (TNA)

































