Thailand designates Helmeted Hornbill as its 20th preserved wild species

The Helmeted Hornbill, Rhinoplex vigil, a member of the hornbill family, has the distinguishing feature of a clogged hump, or casque, which is different from other hornbills.

It is an ancient animal and is believed to be so ancient that it is known as the ancestor of the Asian hornbills that still live in the rainforests in the South of Thailand, parts of Myanmar, Malaysia, and Indonesia.







Currently, it is in a “Critically endangered” state, with the population in Thailand being about 100.

The main reasons for the low numbers of the Rhinoplex vigil are forest encroachment and hunting, because it has a solid and beautiful hump, which can be carved into accessories.







With the addition of the Helmeted Hornbill, there are now 20 species of preserved animals in Thailand:

Princess Sirindhorn bird; Javan rhino; Sucker; Kupri or koprai; Wild buffalo; Laong or gazelle; Samun; Chamois; Burmese Goral; Black-bellied pitta; Thai crane; Marble cat; Tapir; Cauldron; Dugong or pig; Bruda whale; Omura whale; Gooseberry turtle; Whale shark; Rhinoplex vigil (Helmeted Hornbill). (PRD)































