Thailand deepens cooperation with IOM on migrant worker protection

BANGKOK, Thailand – Labor Minister Julapun Amornvivat has participated in a meeting with International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope in Geneva to discuss cooperation on migrant labor management and worker protection. The meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the 114th International Labor Conference, included senior officials from the Thai government. Julapun, during the discussions, detailed Thailand’s approach to promoting legal and transparent migration channels. Thailand currently manages labor migration through agreements with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam, allowing migrant workers to enter and work in the country through regulated processes intended to reduce the risk of exploitation and abuse.







The talks also covered labor rights, wages, welfare, occupational safety, and access to legal protections. Thai officials said more than 1.5 million migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar are enrolled in Thailand’s social security system. Workforce development was another topic, with both sides discussing ways to improve skills and productivity to meet changing labor market demands. Thailand and the IOM later exchanged views on future cooperation in workforce training, skills certification, labor market preparedness, protection of vulnerable workers, and efforts to combat forced labor and human trafficking. Julapun then extended an invitation to the IOM to attend the opening ceremony of the 29th ASEAN Labor Ministers Meeting, which Thailand will host in Bangkok in August 2026. (NNT)

















































