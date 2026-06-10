Thailand on alert as cabinet unveils rainy season disaster strategy

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has endorsed Thailand’s 2026 rainy season preparedness plan and directed all relevant agencies to implement comprehensive measures to mitigate flooding, flash floods, landslides, and drought from extended dry periods. Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwatana stated that the plan, proposed by the National Water Resources Committee, coordinates efforts across agencies through nine key measures focused on risk forecasting, water management, disaster preparedness, and public assistance. The measures aim to improve weather and water forecasting, enhance early warning systems, strengthen water management in river basins, prepare personnel and equipment for emergencies, and ensure the safety of dams, embankments, and flood protection infrastructure.







Additional actions include increasing drainage efficiency, clearing waterway obstructions, establishing emergency operations centers, preparing evacuation facilities and relief supplies, and protecting vulnerable groups in high-risk areas. The government will accelerate water storage in the latter part of the rainy season to secure supplies for the dry season. It will also strengthen public awareness and encourage community participation in monitoring and reporting water-related risks.

According to the spokesperson, the 2026 plan emphasizes risk-based management, spatial data analysis, interagency data integration, and advanced planning for vulnerable locations, including hospitals, elderly care facilities, and disaster-prone communities. The government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives, livelihoods, agriculture, and economic activities by issuing timely warnings, coordinating action, and implementing effective disaster management during the rainy season. (NNT)

















































