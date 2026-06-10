Thailand doubles down on TikTok live commerce after 302 million baht success

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Industry Varawut Silpa-archa has announced the continuation of the TikTok Live Commerce EXPO 2026, building on last year’s success to help Thai SMEs expand their online presence and adapt to the digital economy. The project is implemented by the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank) in partnership with TikTok. According to the Ministry of Industry, TikTok Live Commerce EXPO 2025 generated about 302 million baht in sales for participating businesses, supported over 2,200 stores joining TikTok Shop, created an estimated 789 million baht in economic value, and facilitated access to financing worth more than 487 million baht.







​The 2026 edition aims to further strengthen SMEs’ digital capabilities by connecting businesses with consumers through the growing live commerce market. About 20 well-known influencers will participate in live-stream sales events featuring products from selected SMEs on June 26. Participating entrepreneurs will receive free training from SME D Bank and TikTok Shop on TikTok advertising tools and live-stream sales techniques to improve long-term digital marketing skills. SME D Bank will offer special financing packages with fixed interest rates of 3 percent per year for the first three years, loan amounts up to 30 million baht, and repayment terms up to 10 years to support business expansion, investment, and liquidity needs. The Ministry also announced that the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) will collaborate with Shopee to strengthen product standards verification on e-commerce platforms, helping ensure consumers receive quality-certified products when shopping online. (NNT)

















































