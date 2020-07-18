Thailand continues controlling COVID-19 along border with Cambodia

Thailand continues sealing its border with Cambodia to prevent the spread of COVID-19, allowing only Thai nationals and some groups of foreigners to enter the kingdom.







Fourteen Thai citizens were the latest group to return from Cambodia via Aranyapathet border crossing in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo. They have been verified by the Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh.

All of the returnees had gone through health check and register their travel record before being placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine.

About 1,000 Thai nationals living in Cambodia have returned to Thailand since the outbreak began.

Foreigners are also allowed to enter Thailand under phase five of reopening but they have to follow guidance and some requirements.

A Russian work permit holder crossed the border to Thailand at the checkpoint on Friday. Besides health certificate and immigration documents, he was required to show a proof of 14-day quarantine arrangement.

Thailand has beefed up security in recent days to prevent illegal migrants since it is impossible to completely seal off the border Checkpoints are setup on main roads leading to cities to intercept illegal migrant workers. (TNA)











