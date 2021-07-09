Thailand considers stricter measures as new cases exceed 9,000 per day

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider the Public Health Ministry’s lockdown proposals, as daily new cases exceeded 9,000 on Friday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is following the COVID-19 outbreak with concern and wants to come up with suitable containment measures. The government may have to use stricter measures to restrict crowd gatherings, travel and close more premises.







According to Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the proposals include restrictions on people’s movements, to discourage them from going out, except for buying food, visiting the doctor or to be vaccinated. Interprovincial travel will also be banned. Other measures include closing at-risk premises and locations where people gather.



Supermarkets, fresh markets and premises that are essential to daily life will remain open. The measures will be enforced in “buffer zones” for at least 14 days, adding that the CCSA will determine in which provinces the measures will be enforced.

The Public Health Ministry also proposed increased working from home for both the public and private sectors, while businesses will be asked to change their operating hours, to discourage people from leaving their homes.



















