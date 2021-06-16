Thailand considers permitting restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages

The National Security Council (NSC) says that restaurants in Bangkok may be allowed to resume serving alcohol, if the Ministry of Public Health proposes the move to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).







NSC chief Gen Nuttapol Narkpanich said on Tuesday, after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) eased restrictions on five types of business from Monday, that the CCSA will consider letting restaurants resume full service, including the serving of alcohol, if the Ministry of Public Health adds it to the meeting agenda.

He expects the Ministry of Public Health to come up with some proposals on Friday. (NNT)



















