Prime Minister Prayut vows Thailand will reopen in 120 days

In his recent address to the nation on TV pool, the Prime Minister stated that the government is determined to reopen the country in 120 days, with major tourist provinces reopening gradually as they are ready.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said that Phuket, with its Phuket Sandbox campaign, will serve as the pilot project for the national reopening initiative.







The Premier acknowledged the risks associated with this major decision, but reiterated that the government prioritizes the wellbeing of the people and that the nation is strong enough to weather such risks.

General Prayut also stated that, to be able to open the country in 120 days the government will do everything possible to ensure that vaccines are delivered according to the committed schedules.



According to the Prime Minister, in the near term, the top policy priority is for everyone to get, at least, their first shot of a vaccine as fast as possible because that first shot already enormously increases your body’s ability to cope with an infection and can save your life.

The longer-term, the administration will be able to inoculate its citizens as demanded, as Thailand is able to produce vaccines domestically. (NNT)



















