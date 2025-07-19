Thailand confirms tariff talks with U.S. are strictly trade-related, no political strings attached

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that negotiations with the United States on import tariff rates are ongoing and limited strictly to trade-related matters. The announcement follows speculation that Washington may be using tariff adjustments as a means to exert political pressure on partner countries. Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry, stated that Thailand is fully aware of the situation and continues to closely monitor developments.







On July 18, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira held a virtual meeting with representatives of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The talks centered on tariff issues, with no conditions introduced beyond the scope of trade. Nikorndej confirmed that, unlike certain other nations, Thailand has not been subjected to strategic or security-related demands during the negotiation process.

Among the topics discussed were the misuse of trade privileges and proposals to remove non-tariff barriers, as well as encourage increased Thai investment in the U.S. market. These measures are intended to support a fair and mutually beneficial adjustment of import tariffs on Thai goods entering the United States.



Addressing recent reports, Nikorndej dismissed claims that the negotiations involved national security considerations. He noted that the discussions have remained within the framework of economic and customs-related matters, with no linkage to external policy objectives introduced. (NNT)



































