Kasetsart University leads economic policy dialogue for sustainable future

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Faculty of Economics at Kasetsart University has become a key player in hosting prominent economic conferences aimed at shaping future policies that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among the key events are the International Conference of Economists, the 18th National Conference of Economists, and the 18th Graduate Conference in Economics 2025. These gatherings are held under the theme “Transforming Economies for Equity, Stability, and Sustainability: The Power of Diversity.”







This significant academic collaboration unites leading faculties of economics and agricultural economics from top Thai universities, alongside the Agricultural Economics Association of Thailand, and Germany’s Leibniz University Hannover.

The conferences focus on the presentation and exchange of research addressing various economic transformations aimed at promoting fairness, stability, and sustainability. These discussions directly contribute to policy recommendations that support the SDGs. Topics explored include grassroots economic development, reducing inequality, agricultural economic stability, responding to climate change, technological innovation, and sustainable agricultural practices.

In addition to their policy influence, the conferences provide an essential platform for students and faculty alike. They create opportunities to enhance academic expertise, foster global partnerships with leading economic institutions, and contribute to improved QS rankings for participating universities. (NNT)



































