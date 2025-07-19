Thailand drives major efforts to improve education, healthcare, energy, and security

BANGKOK, Thailand – The weekly “Voices from Thai Khu Fah” program, hosted by Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub on July 19, provided updates on recent government policies and ongoing public service efforts. Citizens can now file complaints or inquiries via the Government House Complaint Center at 1111 or by email at [email protected].

The Ministry of Education has launched the first phase of the Equity Fund project, which will assist 800,000 underprivileged students from kindergarten through grade three across over 30,000 educational institutions. Managed by the Equitable Education Fund, the project helps reduce family expenses and prevent student dropouts. Schools are accepting new student data until July 21. Meanwhile, the “Digital Government” policy supports informal workers, such as street vendors, in accessing loans by using their utility bill payment history as financial data through the Thang Rat application.







Healthcare access is being expanded under the “30 Baht Treatment Anywhere” program. Patients with minor illnesses can now receive care at local clinics, pharmacies, or through virtual consultations, reducing reliance on hospital visits. For more serious conditions, such as cancer, the National Health Security Office now covers transportation for specialized treatments like proton therapy, brachytherapy for eye tumors, and robot-assisted surgery, previously inaccessible to many due to high costs.

The government is stepping up efforts to combat narcotics and unregulated cannabis products. Inspections of cannabis shops are ongoing following reports of cannabis-infused jellies with psychoactive effects, which pose a health risk to children. Cannabis remains authorized only for medical use. Separately, the Thai Tobacco Trade Association submitted a list of suspected online e-cigarette sellers to the Prime Minister’s advisory team, along with calls to address illegal cigarette trade, which has reduced revenue from legal sales. Authorities are also warning the public about online scams involving fake police identities and fraudulent legal services on social media.



During the July 15 Cabinet meeting, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai ordered several key actions. Relevant agencies were instructed to pursue legal and disciplinary measures against monks accused of misconduct and to improve transparency in temple finances. The Ministry of Commerce was tasked with assisting border provinces affected by restricted trade hours with Cambodia by identifying new markets and transportation routes. The Cabinet also endorsed the expansion of the Region 6 Model, which integrates CCTV and AI for crime prevention and detection. Phumtham issued a three-month deadline for local officials to show results in the nationwide anti-drug campaign or face removal and prosecution.

In the energy sector, Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga announced the drafting of new legislation to allow households to generate their own electricity using solar panels. The law would eliminate outdated regulations that categorize home solar systems as industrial operations. A separate law is being prepared to grant the Ministry of Energy additional authority to regulate oil prices and reduce its reliance on international benchmarks, which currently limit pricing control.



Also this week, Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited three soldiers injured by landmines near the Thai-Cambodian border, reaffirming continued government support for military personnel and demining operations in affected areas. In tourism, Chiang Mai was named the top city in Asia for 2025 by Travel + Leisure, with Bangkok ranked in third place. The announcement is expected to encourage domestic travel during the cooler months, when the country’s natural beauty is most appealing. (NNT)



































