Thailand confirms readiness to host 2026 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has confirmed its readiness to host the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group this October, with preparations led by the Ministry of Finance in coordination with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). The selection highlights global confidence in Thailand’s ability to host major international economic and financial meetings.

The meetings are expected to attract more than 15,000 participants from 191 member countries, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior financial executives, and civil society representatives. Key discussions will address global economic growth, fiscal and financial stability, poverty reduction, and sustainable development, placing Bangkok at the center of high-level global policy dialogue.







Officials said hosting the event will deliver both immediate and long-term gains. In the near term, it is expected to stimulate tourism and related services, while over time, it will help draw investment by showcasing Thailand’s infrastructure, transportation networks, and capacity to manage large international events.

Thailand will host the meetings under the theme “Thailand’s New Horizons: Empowering People, Building Resilience,” showcasing development that prioritizes inclusiveness and national resilience across economic, financial, environmental, and energy sectors. The meetings will also allow Thailand to present its development vision and role in supporting global stability within international frameworks.



The BoT plans to advance discussions on safe and inclusive digital finance, focusing on reducing digital fraud, strengthening cybersecurity, and improving digital financial ecosystems to support financial well-being. Thai authorities are working with the IMF and World Bank Group to share regional experience and contribute to broader international approaches in this area.

As part of the preparations, Bangkok has unveiled a landmark for the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings at Benjakitti Park, in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The installation will serve as a welcoming gateway for participants and a public symbol of Bangkok’s readiness to host a global event, and it will be open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., in line with park operating hours. (NNT)



































