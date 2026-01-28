Princess Sirivannavari advances Thai textiles on the global stage

BANGKOK, Thailand – Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has emerged as a leading figure in advancing Thai cultural heritage as a modern creative force, linking traditional wisdom with contemporary fashion, art, and design on the global stage.

Building on the royal vision of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, the Princess has carried Thai textile heritage into modern life through research-driven development and collaboration with artisans, designers, and specialists. This approach has transformed Thai textiles into clothing suitable for daily wear across generations, expanding their relevance beyond ceremonial use.







Under her guidance, Thai textiles and handicrafts have moved from local communities to international runways, while traditional skills have evolved into market-ready creative products. These efforts have increased income opportunities for communities and renewed interest among younger generations in wearing and valuing Thai fabrics.

The SIRIVANNAVARI fashion brand provides a global platform for Thai craftsmanship, presenting local materials and techniques through modern fashion while generating tangible returns within the creative economy. Alongside this, the Princess has bestowed a series of royal textile patterns developed from regional Thai motifs, offering new prototypes that support innovation across the textile sector.



Her contributions have earned international recognition, including UNESCO honors for advancing Thai cultural heritage worldwide and the 2025 WIPO Award for Creative Excellence for her use of creativity and intellectual property to strengthen artisan communities. (NNT)



































