Illegal rice field burning in Nakhon Nayok sends toxic smoke toward Bangkok

NAKHON NAYOK, Thailand – Authorities in central Thailand are searching for those responsible for illegally setting fire to rice fields that incinerated over 10,000 rai (4,000 acres) of land, sending a plume of toxic smoke toward Bangkok and neighboring provinces.

The blaze, which erupted late yesterday in Nakhon Nayok, approximately 100 kilometers northeast of the capital, forced emergency crews to work through the night as flames neared residential areas.

“The Governor has ordered a full investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Pol. Lt. Santhiti Thamchai, Deputy Governor of Nakhon Nayok, during a briefing on Wednesday. “Agricultural burning is a criminal offense and we will prosecute without the need for a formal complaint.”







Challenging Terrain

By Wednesday morning, officials reported that the situation had begun to stabilize, though several hotspots remained. Firefighting efforts have been hampered by the geography of the Pak Phli district, known for its “deep-water” rice fields. The soft, marshy ground prevents heavy fire trucks from entering the area, as vehicles risk becoming bogged down in the mud.

Ground crews have been forced to use manual fire swatters and blowers, while tractors are being deployed to create firebreaks to contain the remaining pockets of fire.



Health and Policy Impact

The massive burn-off has triggered health concerns for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, as smoke levels spiked. The incident highlights the persistent challenge of agricultural smog in Thailand, a seasonal crisis that frequently pushes air quality in Bangkok into hazardous zones.

In an effort to provide long-term solutions, Nakhon Nayok authorities are collaborating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to introduce microbial technology. This project aims to help farmers decompose tall rice stubble biologically, eliminating the need for burning in deep-water fields where traditional plowing is impossible. A pilot program is currently underway on 800 rai of farmland.

Officials warned that while the fire is expected to be fully extinguished today, success remains dependent on wind conditions and the absence of further illegal ignition. (TNA)



































