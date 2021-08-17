Thailand confirms ‘Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension’ now in effect

The Phuket Sandbox programme has received the green light from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to be upgraded as the “Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension” providing fully vaccinated international travellers with more options to visit multiple Thai destinations without the need to quarantine.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension programme signifies the progress of Thailand’s plan to gradually reopen to fully vaccinated international travellers within the set time frame. The launch of the Phuket Sandbox from 1 July, Samui Plus from 15 July, and Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension from 16 August will lead the way to the reopening of more pilot destinations, which are currently preparing appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of both the tourists and local people.”







Starting from 16 August, 2021, the “Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension” programme allows eligible international travellers to reduce the mandatory stay in Phuket from 14 to 7 days, after which another 7 nights can be spent in Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak or Ko Yao), or Surat Thani (Samui Plus – Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao).

The existing entry measures in place for the Phuket Sandbox programme remain unchanged for the 7+7 extension. But, travellers planning to spend another 7 nights outside of Phuket must obtain a ‘Transfer Form’ issued by their hotel in Phuket indicating that they have stayed in Phuket for 7 nights, which they will need to show together with the negative results of their two COVID-19 tests (conducted on Day 0 and Day 6-7 in Phuket).



Travelling from Phuket to the selected areas in Krabi, Phang-Nga, or Surat Thai is available only via approved routes and modes of transport.

Surat Thani (Samui Plus – Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao) can be reached via Bangkok Airways’ direct domestic flight on the Phuket-Ko Samui route.

Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay) can be reached by SHA Plus-certified boat and ferry services from approved piers.

Phang-Nga (Khao Lak) can be reached by SHA Plus-certified car transfer services from Phuket direct to the SHA Plus-certified hotels.







Phang-Nga (Ko Yao Noi or Ko Yao Yai) can be reached via SHA Plus-certified boat and ferry services from approved piers.

Once travellers have completed the 7-night extension in Krabi, Phang-Nga and Surat Thani (Samui Plus), and are tested negative in their third COVID-19 test (conducted on Day 12-13), they will receive a ‘Release Form’ from their hotel and will be able to continue their journey to other destinations in Thailand.









If the stay in Krabi, Phang-Nga or Surat Thani (Samui+) is less than 7 nights, travellers must proceed directly to Phuket International Airport on the day of departure. At the port of entry back into Phuket, they will need to show a plane ticket or other proof of their international travel from Phuket.























