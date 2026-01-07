Thai parties step up populist push as election race enters final stretch

BANGKOK, Thailand – Political parties in Thailand are intensifying their campaign efforts, deploying a range of populist policies to win over voters as the election race enters its final stages.

With the election scheduled for February 8, candidates are traversing the country to solidify support. The campaign trail has seen a focus on “bread-and-butter” issues as parties attempt to address the rising cost of living and a looming demographic crisis.







Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, has introduced a 2,000-baht monthly “child support coupon” for pregnant women until the child reaches six years old. The party aims to tackle the low birth rate and support early childhood development.

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party focused its efforts on grassroots engagement and inclusivity. Prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat visited Bang Yai market in Nonthaburi to meet with local vendors.

Yodchanan later visited the Al-Istiqomah Mosque in Thung Khru, where he pledged support for Thailand’s multicultural identity. He proposed to promote Islamic cultural tourism, improve transportation systems, and broaden public awareness of Muslim history.

The Democrat Party is also making its move in the south. Leader Abhisit Vejjajiva campaigned in Nakhon Si Thammarat, pitching a 65,000-baht newborn grant and a 100,000-baht savings scheme for children by age 18. He also promised a 1,000-baht universal monthly pension for the elderly.

The election is scheduled for February 8. On the same day, voters will also participate in a national referendum to decide whether the country should draft a new constitution. (TNA)









































