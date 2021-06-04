Thailand compensates 400,000 baht to family of 50 year-old man who died after jab

Relatives have received 400,000 baht in compensation from the National Health Security Office (NHSO) as a 50-year-old family member died five days after COVID-19 vaccination.

The case concerned the death of Somchai Muangwang, 50, who received a COVID-19 vaccine jab in Pathum Thani province. After the inoculation, he suffered chest pain and died.







The man was the breadwinner of his family and the National Health Security Office Region 4 in Saraburi approved 400,000 baht in compensation for his family on June 2, said Dr Chalor Santiwarangkana, director of the regional office.

A son of Somchai said that the family had received the 400,000-baht compensation this morning. (TNA)



















