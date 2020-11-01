Thailand ‘Co-Pay’ shopping program proves popular among retailers

After the maximum 10 million people signed up for the government’s co-pay shopping stimulus program during its first 10 days of registration and another 400,000 stores joined, up to 1.2 billion baht has reportedly been spent in the campaign.







Many stores in Yala province have reported buyers using their privilege of paying only half the price of goods under the program, with the other half of the retail price subsidized by the state. One rice and curry seller in Yala municipality said no less than 50 people had taken advantage of the program daily since it came into effect six days ago, noting sales have risen as a result. Users of the campaign lauded it for reducing their daily household costs and said that along with a strong data signal it has proven convenient to access.

At Kim Yong Market in Hat Yai city, Songkla, vendors have reported regular usage of the program, from sellers of dried goods to clothing and cosmetics.









The same vendors said commerce in the market was depressed prior to the campaign due to COVID-19. They urged the state to extend the measure’s timeframe, pointing out it has also helped many people cope with high living costs.

In Si SaKet, one citizen said the program has helped cut daily domestic costs and has proven easy to use, thanking the government for assisting the public.

A noodle stall operator in the province said sales during lunch times have risen noticeably as a result of the project, thanking the government for its help. (NNT)











