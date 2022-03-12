Thailand closely monitors hotspots and seasonal haze

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is closely monitoring the development of seasonal forest fires and haze. Local authorities are now campaigning for the prevention of hotspots, while also working with regional organizations to mitigate transboundary haze.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), said local authorities are on high alert for forest fires and haze throughout the month of May, particularly in conservation areas.



The department is working closely with provincial authorities to enforce environmental measures and communicate with villagers on the emergence of hotspots, airborne particles and transboundary haze.

From the beginning of this year to March 8, a total of 12,796 hotspots were reported across forest areas and farmlands. This figure was lower than last year’s 17,289 hotspots and 25,770 in 2020.







The Royal Forest Department has been proactively implementing and continuing forest fire prevention measures for some 11,262 rai (1,803 hectares) of land, and has eliminated 708.24 tons of combustibles. Additional measures taken include surveillance, firebreaks, the deployment of special firefighting units, and health monitoring.(NNT)

































