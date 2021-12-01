Drinking in Bangkok restaurants until 11pm; Nightlife closed until Dec 31

By Pattaya Mail
BMA’s communicable disease committee passes a three-point resolution.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on its Facebook page that drinking at restaurants will be allowed to continue till 23.00 hours from Dec 1 but entertainment venues will remain shut till Dec 31. (PRD)









