Drinking in Bangkok restaurants until 11pm; Nightlife closed until Dec 31 By Pattaya Mail December 2, 2021 BMA's communicable disease committee passes a three-point resolution. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on its Facebook page that drinking at restaurants will be allowed to continue till 23.00 hours from Dec 1 but entertainment venues will remain shut till Dec 31. (PRD)