Thailand-China sign deal promoting Thai fruit export

Bangkok – With seasonal fruit about to hit the market, including durian, rambutan, and mangosteen, the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce has singed an agreement with CCIC Thailand to provide better traceability service for Thai fruit exported to China, following a new traceability requirement for all imported farm products into China.







With this agreement, CCIC Thailand as the local office of China’s largest quality assessment and traceability services provider, will help with legal procedures, as well as the requests for health and hygiene certificate, and compliances to additional regulations for certain fruit.







The Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce President Narongsak Puttapornmongkol said Thai fruit products have often been subjected to a lengthy customs clearance at China, however the new service provided by CICC Thailand will help shorten this process to no longer than 3 days, as product information can be traced back from a scan of a QR code. This streamlined process will be beneficial to Thailand’s export, especially fresh produce.







The export value of fruit products from Thailand to China in 2020 has grown by 39.43% at about 2.9 billion US dollar, despite the impacts from COVID-19 pandemic. The value of durian export alone last year is worth about 1.5 billion US dollar, a whopping 77.57% growth. These major growths have been contributed by the services provided by CCIC Thailand, who in the last year helped processed the export of durian, mangosteen, and longan worth about 8 billion baht to China. These services are expected to help increase the export of fresh fruit to China, albeit depending on the harvest volume. (NNT)











