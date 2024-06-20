Thailand chicken prices remain stable with adequate supply

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has assured consumers that chicken prices will remain stable and that an adequate supply is available.

Recent hot and dry weather has slowed chicken growth and reduced weights, but conditions are improving, leading to a return to normal production levels. Exporters are urged to prioritize the domestic market to prevent shortages.







Wattanasak Sur-iam, Director-General of the DIT, explained that the price increase in March-April 2024 was due to extreme heat and drought, which slowed chicken growth and increased costs by 6%. The DIT has addressed this issue through discussions with farmers, producers, and exporters. Cooler weather has now normalized production, ensuring an adequate supply and anticipated price reductions.







Concerns about excessive exports impacting domestic supply have led the DIT to consult with major chicken producers and exporters. These companies have committed to balancing exports and domestic supply to prevent domestic price spikes.

The DIT has instructed exporters to adhere to agreed measures, ensuring that export levels do not harm domestic prices or consumers. Should exports significantly affect domestic supply, the DIT may implement stricter export control measures. (NNT)





































