Thailand celebrates Miss World 2025 winner Suchata Chuangsri as new face of tourism campaign

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed the return of Suchata Chuangsri following her achievement at the Miss World 2025 pageant in India, where she became the first Thai representative to win the title. Her success has been well-received across the country and is regarded as a positive development for Thailand’s international visibility.

On June 14, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, formally received Suchata as part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign. Her participation on the global stage is seen as an opportunity to support Thailand’s ongoing efforts to promote its culture, natural attractions, and hospitality to a broader international audience.







Suchata is recognized for embodying the qualities of the modern Thai woman—capable, socially conscious, and internationally minded. Her role as Miss World is expected to contribute to ongoing tourism promotion and Thailand’s broader soft power strategy.

TAT will provide support for Suchata’s scheduled engagements and public responsibilities throughout her tenure. This includes her involvement in both overseas activities and charitable work, in line with national objectives to promote Thailand as a sustainable and high-quality travel destination.



As the Amazing Thailand campaign progresses, her participation is expected to complement government efforts to consistently and constructively enhance Thailand’s international profile, encourage tourism, and improve the country’s image abroad. (NNT)

































