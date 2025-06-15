Thailand issues emergency contacts for nationals in Iran and Israel amid rising regional tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released updated emergency contact information for Thai nationals in Iran and Israel, as regional tensions continue to affect civilian safety and mobility. The Royal Thai Embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv have established direct communication channels to provide urgent support to Thai citizens in need.

Thai nationals in Iran can reach the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran by calling the emergency hotline at +98 912 159 8699 or by contacting the embassy via email at [email protected]. Additional updates and announcements are available on the embassy’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ThailandinIran.







For Thai nationals in Israel, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has provided two emergency contact numbers: +972 546368150 and +972 503673195. The embassy can also be contacted by email at [email protected], with ongoing updates posted on www.facebook.com/thaiembassytelaviv. The embassy advises all Thai citizens to stay informed and report any urgent situations through these channels.

The Ministry urges Thai nationals in both countries to remain vigilant, monitor official announcements, and refrain from non-essential travel. All embassy teams remain on standby to assist Thai citizens during this period. (NNT)

































