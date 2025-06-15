Thai PM unveils ‘Proactive Diplomacy’ strategy to ambassadors worldwide, promotes ‘Team Thailand’ approach

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra delivered closing remarks at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Thai Ambassadors and Consuls-General from around the world, calling for a shift toward “proactive diplomacy” and a united “Team Thailand” approach to advance national interests amid global geopolitical changes.







Speaking at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, the Prime Minister outlined a three-pronged strategy to enhance Thailand’s international engagement:

Proactive Economic Diplomacy:

She emphasized short-term goals like boosting traditional revenue sectors—particularly agricultural exports and tourism. Thai diplomats were urged to work more aggressively to maintain Thailand’s global fruit market share and attract high-quality tourists, including retirees and digital nomads.



Long-term efforts include enhancing Thailand’s competitiveness through targeted investments, expanding infrastructure such as new airports and the Land Bridge project, and advancing free trade agreements (FTAs). The government also aims to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling programs like ODOS (One District One Scholarship).

Peaceful and Prosperous Regional Relations:

The PM stressed the importance of using diplomacy as a tool for sustainable growth, navigating global power shifts, and responding wisely to emerging challenges. She called for friendly, interest-based diplomacy with neighboring countries, strengthening ASEAN unity to enhance regional bargaining power on the global stage.



Unified “Team Thailand” Coordination:

All Thai overseas missions and trade agencies are expected to work as a unified team to execute clear strategic goals. The Prime Minister called the “Team Thailand” mechanism a key driver for more agile, integrated foreign policy execution that aligns with the country’s broader goals.

She also urged ambassadors to clearly and promptly communicate Thailand’s positions on global issues such as U.S. trade tariffs, the Myanmar political crisis, and the recent border dispute with Cambodia. She expressed hope that the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting with Cambodia would foster mutual understanding.

In closing, Paetongtarn expressed confidence that the summit would solidify strategic alignment across all missions and called on ambassadors and consuls-general to lead their respective "frontline teams" in turning this year's action plan into tangible results. (PRD)






































