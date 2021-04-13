Thailand campaigns ‘work from home’ again to limit Covid-19 spread

Many companies are allowing their employees to work from home again, to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand. As for the government, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit, as Director of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) Operations Center, has circulated a letter to heads of government offices, notifying them to follow the precautionary measures strictly and to allow their employees to work from home, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in workplaces.







With more COVID-19 cases reported in almost all provinces, as well as new COVID-19 clusters, most of which spread from entertainment venues, the CCSA has issued additional measures to deal with such circumstances. The measures will help limit the spread of COVID-19, as students may engage in activities during recess and government officials, at all levels, have been infected with the disease. Civil servants are advised to follow the Ministry of Public Health’s measures strictly, including wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and washing their hands regularly. Those who recently visited at-risk areas are to be quarantined and avoid traveling to public places.



As for other offices and training facilities, employers are encouraged to allow their employees to work from home until April 30, to minimize contact and reduce traffic congestion during the Songkran holiday. They should hold meetings, classes and training activities online. They are to refrain from group activities and follow the Ministry of Public Health’s measures against COVID-19. (NNT)













