Thailand, Cambodia sign agreement on road improvement project

Thailand and Cambodia signed a loan agreement to finance the improvement of a border road section from Siem Riep to Anlong Veng and Choam/Sa Ngam of National Road No. 67 in Cambodia.

Perames Vudthitornetiraks, President of Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA), signed the agreement with Vongsey Vissoth, Minister attached to the Prime Minister & Permanent Secretary of State, Ministry of Economy and Finance of Cambodia, at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Phnom Penh on Nov 4.







The road improvement project was aimed at supporting border trade as well as bilateral cargo transport, investment and tourism.

The National Road No. 67 facilitates transport in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Banteay Meanchey through Highway 6. It also supports Cambodia’s road connection with Thailand and Vietnam along the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) of the Greater Mekong Subregion Economic Cooperation Program and the NR5 section of Asian Highway 1 (AH1).







In accordance with the Cabinet’s resolution, NEDA has granted a soft loan of 983 million baht to finance the NR 67 development project on the condition that the project uses material supply and equipment from Thailand no less than 50% of the loan amount. In addition, contractors and construction supervision companies must be of Thai nationality. The construction will take about two years. (TNA)































