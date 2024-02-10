Thailand-Cambodia new border crossing faces landmines challenge

Thailand and Cambodia are preparing to open the Ban Nong Ian-Stung Bot border crossing, aimed at boosting trade and easing congestion at existing checkpoints. According to Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Potisat, the initiative also includes plans for a new crossing in the Aranyaprathet district, enhancing goods transportation between the two countries.

Despite the positive developments, challenges such as landmines in four Thai districts pose risks. These mines, scattered across seven provinces, have been targeted for removal in a joint effort since 2000. Parinya recently raised these concerns, along with issues of overlapping territorial claims, with Chief of Defense Forces Gen Songwit Noonpackdee.







A recent high-level meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin focused on economic development in border areas and resolving territorial disputes.

To address the issue of land ownership in disputed areas, a joint commission has been formed to demarcate clear boundaries, aiming to settle the longstanding disputes and facilitate smoother cross-border interactions. (NNT)



































