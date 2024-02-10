AOT plans major airport expansions in Thailand

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced plans to invest 4.4 billion baht in expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport and in the third phase of development at Don Mueang International Airport. AOT Deputy Director Kirati Kitmanawat shared that these enhancements aim to improve service and security standards at Suvarnabhumi Airport, anticipating passenger arrivals to match the pre-pandemic figure of 65 million in 2019.







The organization intends to boost the flight capacity of Suvarnabhumi’s satellite terminal 1 (SAT-1) from its current 50 flights per day to 120 within the next two months and further to 400 by year’s end. This expansion is expected to offer greater convenience to passengers and attract more commercial vendors to the airport.

AOT is also scheduled to start the East Expansion project for Suvarnabhumi Airport, which involves expanding the passenger building on the east side to handle an additional 15 million passengers annually. The project is earmarked at 8 billion baht, with the bidding process commencing in May.







Further investment includes 36 billion baht allocated for the third phase of Don Mueang International Airport’s development. This phase features the construction of a new international passenger terminal and the renovation of passenger building 1, aiming to elevate the airport’s capacity from 30 million to 50 million passengers each year.

The bidding for this significant development is scheduled to start later in the year, marking a substantial effort by AOT to enhance Thailand’s airport infrastructure and capacity. (NNT)



































