Thailand becomes ASEAN’s largest exporter of heat relief products

According to the Department of Trade Negotiations’ statistics for the first three months of 2024 (from January to March), Thailand’s exports of products in the heat relief categories to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partners increased by 13%, compared with the same period last year, to US$1,269 million, making it ASEAN’s largest exporter of heat relief products. Thailand also ranked among the world’s top ten heat relief product exporters in various categories, such as the world’s third for air conditioners and components, the fourth for ice cream, and the sixth for canned and processed fruits.







The products that expanded the most in the first three months were body cream and sunscreen lotion (+44%), sunglasses (+42%), canned and processed fruits (+32%), air conditioners and components (+6%), and electric fans (+3%). Thailand’s primary markets were ASEAN, China, Japan, Australia, and India. These exports utilized the benefits of the FTAs with 18 partner countries and territories.

The Department is encouraging Thai entrepreneurs to benefit from FTAs, such as trade privileges and tax reductions and exemptions, while it is looking toward FTA negotiations with new trade partners to expand the market for Thailand’s goods. (PRD)





































