‘Thailand BCG Exhibition’ opens for APEC Economic Leaders’ in Bangkok

Alongside discussions taking place at APEC Economic Leaders’ Meetings this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is organizing ‘Thailand BCG Exhibition’ from now to November 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening ceremony of the Exhibition. The event aims to promote the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) concept by showcasing how the public and private sectors have successfully applied the BCG economic model.







It also highlights best practices and concrete examples of the BCG model in action.

Thailand BCG Exhibition consists of three parts. The first presents the BCG concept and its success stories in agriculture and industry, while showcasing goods and products under the ‘BCG Heroes’ campaign. The second part makes the case for ‘Expo 2028 Phuket’ which aspired to address the global dialogue on sustainability. Finally, the third part exhibits the efforts and success of the Thai private sector in promoting sustainable business practices.







The BCG model is Thailand’s national strategy and the overarching theme of APEC 2022 as encapsulated by “Open. Connect. Balance.” Thailand wishes to highlight the BCG concept as a core strategy for sustainable and inclusive growth in the Asia-Pacific, one that addresses challenges and works to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals. (NNT)















































