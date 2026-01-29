Anutin says household registration complaints require verification, urges public not to politicize issue

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has addressed complaints from several areas about unfamiliar names appearing in household registration records during the final phase of the election period, saying such cases require verification and should not be turned into political issues. The premier said the Ministry of Interior continues to conduct checks in accordance with established procedures, despite recurring criticism that inspections are either excessive or slow.







Anutin said there are clear timelines governing the addition or removal of names in household records, including cases linked to government compensation payments that require verification. He acknowledged that a small number of cases may be missed or incompletely reviewed, but said the ministry maintains ongoing oversight.



The prime minister said his responsibilities as prime minister and interior minister are carried out separately and strictly within official duties, without involvement in electoral activities or vote-seeking. He affirmed that the ministry’s work is free of favoritism or division and applies equally to all residents, adding that no unusual movements or irregularities have been observed during the campaign period. (NNT)



































