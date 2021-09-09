Thailand authorizes ‘Mor Prom App’ as health pass to board flights

Three organizations signed an agreement to use the Mor Prom application as the Digital Health Pass for air passengers to conveniently show their COVID-19 vaccinations before boarding flights.

The agreement involved the Public Health Ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Airlines Association of Thailand. The signees were Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, CAAT director-general Suttipong Kongpool and Puttipong Prasart-tong-Osoth, president of the airlines association.







Under the agreement, the three organizations use the Mor Prom app to support the verification of documents essential for air passengers. The app of the Public Health Ministry contains information about COVID-19 vaccinations.



Presiding over the signing ceremony, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said that airlines were complying with COVID Free Setting measures and the agreement that was set to be valid for three years supported the compliance. (TNA)



























