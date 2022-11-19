Thailand-Australia trade figure shows 18.50% growth year-on-year

Thai and Australian officials have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at deepening the economic relations between countries, pushing forward trade and investment among other cooperative frameworks that include sustainability and a green economy.

The MoU was signed between Thailand’s Vice Minister of Commerce Sansern Samalapa and Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts, with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit witnessing the ceremony.







This memorandum is an extension to the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Australia, which was signed in 2020 by the leaders of both countries.

This MoU aims to further enhance both countries’ cooperation in agriculture, technology and sustainable food systems, tourism, health services, education, e-commerce, digital economy, creative economy, investments, green energy and economy, and carbon reduction.







More details on these subjects will be discussed at a later stage. These discussions will be concluded within six months.

Thailand and Australia saw a total of 12.76 billion U.S. dollars in two-way trade from January to August this year. This figure shows an 18.50% growth year-on-year.

Major export items from Thailand to Australia are in the categories of automobiles and parts, air conditioners, and jewelry; while important import goods from Australia to Thailand include oil, ores, and coal. (NNT)





































