Thailand asks mobile phone operators to block spam

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has ordered all mobile phone operators to block all spam text messages from Thursday.

NBTC acting secretary-general Trairat Viryasirikul said the commission told AIS, True, Dtac, NT and 3BB representatives to block all messages from pornography, betting and lending websites. This move was taken in response to complaints filed by the Foundation of Consumers.







He said the NBTC also asked the operators to build a shared database and warned them against sending spam. The NBTC has threatened to take severe disciplinary action if the operators are caught sending spam messages themselves.



Mr. Trairat said a list will be published on www.nbtc.go.th and people can check it out to protect themselves. (NNT)



























