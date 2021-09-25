Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok marks Mahidol Day

Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok has carried out a flower garland laying ceremony to observe Mahidol Day, remembering the father of modern Thai medicine.

A delegation of physicians from Siriraj Hospital led by Director of the Medical School of Siriraj Hospital Dr Prasit Watanapa and Siriraj Hospital Director Dr Wisit Wamwanich, today carried out the ceremony at the hospital’s monument to Prince Mahidol Adulyadej on the occasion of Mahidol Day, September 24, 2021.







Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital asked that its different departments forward their flower garlands to the Medical School so that it could carry out the rite under health protocols including social distancing.



Donations were also made by members of the public to patients in need of the facility, via the Mahidol Day website. Donations of 100 baht and up received a blue flag marking the day while donations of 500 baht and up received two Win masks. Contributions may still be made at Siriraj Foundation, Siriraj Hospital and Golden Jubilee Medical Center.







Mahidol Day is observed each year on September 24 and honors Prince Mahidol Adulyadej, the father of modern Thai medicine. The day has been observed since 1951. (NNT)



























