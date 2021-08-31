Thailand approves vaccines for foreigners visiting Phuket and southern islands

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has provided a guide for travelers planning to visit Thailand under the pilot reopening schemes, like “Phuket Sandbox”, “Samui Plus” and “Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension”.

Under the program, eligible Thai returnees or foreigners must be 18 years old and above and should have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which have been approved by Thailand or the World Health Organization, at least 14 days before arrival. COVID-19 vaccines approved in Thailand are CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.







Travelers to Thailand should also have all made advance arrangements, which include a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by a Thai embassy or consulate, a COVID-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000, confirmation of an “SHA Plus” hotel booking and a medical certificate with a negative RT-PCR test result issued no more than 72 hours before departure.



Under the 7+7 Extension scheme, tourists arriving under the “Phuket Sandbox” program can travel to specific destinations after spending their first seven days on Phuket. These destinations are Koh Samui, Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai and Railay Beach in Krabi, Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in Phang Nga. (NNT)



























