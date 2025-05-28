Thai PM, ADB President Kanda discuss SME growth, green finance, and regional resilience at ASEAN Summit

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda on May 27 in Kuala Lumpur to discuss expanding cooperation in areas such as small and medium-sized enterprise development, financial innovation, and sustainable economic growth. The meeting was held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister acknowledged ADB’s ongoing support for Thailand, especially in the form of technical assistance and financial services to both the public and private sectors. She also congratulated Kanda on his recent appointment as ADB President and recognized the 20th anniversary of the ADB Thailand Resident Mission.







Thailand reaffirmed plans to strengthen its SME sector and advance inclusive growth through the use of innovative financial tools. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring that development strategies remain aligned with changing economic and environmental conditions in the region.

The discussion also covered shared priorities between Thailand and the ADB, including action on climate change, expansion of green finance, and progress in digital transformation. Both sides recognized these as essential to maintaining long-term economic stability and improving the quality of life in the region.

Continued collaboration is expected to focus on developing financing tools that enhance access to capital, foster entrepreneurship, and promote resilience across Thailand’s key economic sectors. (NNT)

































