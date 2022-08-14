Thailand approves four ‘Quick Win’ emergency measures to help alleviate financial burden on public

The government has approved new measures to help alleviate the financial burden on the public due to the current economic situation.

A special committee overseeing economic issues, chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, approved four ‘Quick Win’ emergency measures on Thursday (Aug 11). These measures will address issues that require immediate attention in order to aid people in navigating the current economic crisis caused by high inflation rates and other factors.







The first measure addresses energy savings and transportation issues, with the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy tasked with addressing problems concerning energy savings and reducing commuter transportation costs.

The second measure addresses rising production costs and agricultural material shortages by assigning related departments to promote the use of organic fertilizers and calls for increased production.







The third measure tackles financial issues for households and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) such as providing credit guarantees for businesses, additional business loans, and providing debt moratorium for business owners.

The fourth measure advocates for financial assistance to assist business operators in increasing their potential by revamping and purchasing new technology via loans and industrial restructuring.

The special committee also stated that the issue of fuel and electricity is still being discussed and that it is seeking additional measures to alleviate the public’s financial burdens. (NNT)

































