Thailand announces results and benefits for welfare applications on website

People who have registered to receive the latest round of state welfare benefits can now check if their applications have been accepted. Eligible individuals will be able to access their welfare allowances starting April 1, while those whose applications were rejected will have the chance to appeal.

Applicants can check their qualification status on the website “welfare.mof.go.th” daily from 6AM to 11PM. Alternatively, registration status can be obtained at Government Housing Bank, Government Savings Bank, Krungthai Bank, provincial offices of finance, district offices and Pattaya City Hall.







Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said successful applicants will need to present their national identification card at Krungthai Bank, Government Savings Bank, or Government Housing Bank from today for identity verification. They will also need to link their bank accounts with their national identification numbers on the PromptPay platform in order to obtain the allowances.

This latest round of welfare allowances will be available for eligible applicants starting April 1, while those whose applications were rejected can appeal from now until May 1 via the same online and offline registration channels.







The minister also announced that the Cabinet has approved Phase 10 of the Portfolio Guarantee Scheme for SMEs.

This 50 billion baht scheme will allow SMEs to apply for special loans for up to 40 million baht per business, which will be guaranteed for up to 10 years by the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation.

This scheme is expected to help at least 76,000 SMEs access at least 60 billion baht in loans from financial institutions.

Furthermore, the government has approved a 2-year extension for a loan campaign for freelance workers, with a maximum payback duration of up to 5 years. This extension aims to assist debtors with liquidity issues or a lack of capacity to pay their debts.



























