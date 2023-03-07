Support for Expo 2028 Phuket bid exceeds one million public votes

Phuket province has garnered over a million votes of public support in its bid to host Specialized Expo 2028, boosting its chances of being selected as the host location.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana said that if Thailand is awarded the event, under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,” it is expected to attract at least 7 million foreign visitors and generate a minimum of 50 billion baht in revenue. Additionally, the event would establish Thailand as a top global wellness travel destination.







Thailand faces competition from the United States, Argentina, Serbia and Spain for the right to host the event.

According to Tipanan, Phuket has also received many positive reviews for its tourism readiness and was ranked third in Travel + Leisure’s 2022 Best Islands in Southeast Asia list for its accessibility.

Those interested can visit https://support.expo2028thailand.com to show their support for Phuket’s bid for the 2028 EXPO. The announcement for the host nation of the event is expected in June. (NNT)



























