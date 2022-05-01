Thailand announces entry rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated tourists effective May 1

The following rules will be in effect from 1 May, 2022, with specific requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated travellers from all countries/territories with scheduled arrivals from this date.



Pre-arrival requirements

Vaccinated travellers must have the following documents for entering Thailand:

A valid passport, and a Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/), or a Border Pass for arrivals via border checkpoints.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

A Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Travellers 5-17 years of age travelling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement. Travellers with a history of COVID-19 infection who have received at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine post-infection must have a medical certificate of COVID-19 recovery.



Unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated travellers must have the following documents for entering Thailand:

A valid passport, and a Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/), or a Border Pass for arrivals via border checkpoints.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$10,000. Thais and foreign expatriates under Thailand’s national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

A proof of prepayment for 5-night quarantine at government-approved hotel/s; such as, SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotel, or AQ Accommodation/s, plus a proof of prepayment for 1 RT-PCR COVID-19 test. Thais are not required to prepay for the test.

The quarantine is exempt for unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated travellers who are able to upload proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system. The exemption also extends to travellers under 6 years of age travelling with parents.







On Arrival Requirements

Upon arriving in Thailand, all travellers must undergo entry screening including body temperature check, and present the required documents to the Immigration/Health Control officer to carry out the checks.

The vaccinated travellers will then be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom. *For arrivals by land using a border pass, they will be allowed a stay of no longer than 3 days within the specified areas only.

Likewise, unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated travellers who have uploaded proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.







Otherwise, unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated travellers must proceed to undergo the quarantine for 5 days. The trip to the pre-booked accommodation must be by a prearranged vehicle on a sealed route within a travelling time of no longer than 5 hours. Then, they must undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 4-5. Travellers under 5 years of age, travelling with parents and undergo the quarantine together, can have a saliva test. Travellers whose test result returns as negative will be allowed to go anywhere in the kingdom, while those whose test result returns as positive will be referred for appropriate medical treatment and the expenses must be covered by the required insurance / own expense for foreign travellers, or national healthcare coverage for Thais and eligible foreign expatriates.



During the Stay

While in Thailand, both vaccinated and unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated travellers are advised to strictly follow the health and safety standards. Travellers who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms should get tested. If testing positive, they must get the appropriate medical treatment.



































