Thailand announces 4-phase reopening plan from October until January

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved a four-phase timeline for the country’s reopening plan to revitalize the nationwide tourism industry.







Pilot Phase (1-31 October, 2021)

This will continue with the four popular beach resorts, which were the first destinations to reopen – beginning with Phuket on 1 July, then Surat Thani’s Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao on 15 July, and most recently Krabi and Phang-Nga on 16 August linking with Phuket under the 7+7 Extension arrangement. This phase will also see reopening of new designated areas in Krabi – Khlong Muang and Thap Khaek.



First Phase (1-30 November, 2021)

This will see the reopening extended to 10 other tourism-driven destinations. These include all areas of Bangkok, Krabi and Phang-Nga, and designated areas in Buri Ram (Mueang), Chiang Mai (Mueang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, and Doi Tao), Chonburi (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Na Jomtien, and Sattahip), Loei (Chiang Khan), Phetchaburi (Cha-Am), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin), and Ranong (Ko Phayam).







Second Phase (1-31 December, 2021)

The reopening will be extended to 20 more provinces which are tourism-driven, well-known for art and culture, or border destinations. These include Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Nong Khai, Pathum Thani, Phatthalung, Phetchabun, Phrae, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Songkhla, Sukhothai, Trang, Trat, and Yala.







Third Phase (1 January, 2022, onwards)

This will see the reopening of 13 border provinces, including Bueng Kan, Chanthaburi, Kanchanaburi, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo, Satun, Surin, Tak, Ubon Ratchathani, and Udon Thani.







The CCSA has asked all concerned government agencies to prepare for the Phase 1-3 reopening. Meanwhile, foreign tourists can continue to visit the four pilot beach resort destinations under the existing conditions.



























