Thailand and Vietnam streamlining modern info sharing system

Officials from Thailand and Vietnam took part in a Joint Technical Committee meeting on modernizing information exchange platforms, as part of an effort to drive cooperation and relations between the two countries.

Executives from Thailand’s Public Relations Department (PRD) and Voice of Vietnam (VoV) met at the 10th Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting at Century Park Hotel, Bangkok.







The meeting, led by PRD Deputy Director General Sudruetai Lertkasem, and VoV Vice President Ngo Minh Hien, was to streamline the development of a modern information sharing system, and broaden the existing channels to promote cooperation and relations between both countries in the post-pandemic era.







Mr. Ngo Minh Hien said Thailand and Vietnam have enjoyed a decade of cooperation in news and information, allowing the Vietnamese public to know more about Thailand. This has made Thailand and Thai food popular among Vietnamese people. Apart from information exchange, both parties have also been exchanging visits on numerous occasions.

These exchanges have allowed people of both countries to understand the social and cultural aspects of one another as well as current affairs. (NNT)

































