Thailand and UK medical institutes study effectiveness of COVID-19 medicines

Medical institutions in Thailand and the United Kingdom are joining hands to study the effectiveness of antiviral medicines against COVID-19.

The study focuses on 4 kinds of pills/treatments, including Favipiravir, Ivermectin, Remdesivir, and Regeneron.







The study’s technique can measure the reduction of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in COVID-19 patients who are treated with these 4 drugs. The research project will be conducted in Thailand and around the world with 750 volunteers, 200 of who are in Thailand.

The objective is to find out which drugs is most effective or more effective than the others, giving the medical and healthcare sectors around the world an idea of which drugs they should opt for.



The study titled “Finding treatments for COVID-19: A phase 2 multi-center adaptive platform trial to assess antiviral pharmacodynamics in early symptomatic COVID-19 (PLATCOV)” is commissioned by the Faculty of Tropical Medicine, the Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit, and partner hospitals. (NNT)



























