Thailand and U.S. collaborate on Bang Pakong Combined Cycle Power Plant

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has officially introduced its Bang Pakong Combined Cycle Power Plant. It is the first 9HA.02 plant in operation in Thailand and a strong showcase for cooperation between Thailand and the United States.

EGAT’s commitment to reducing emissions was praised by U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec.

EGAT Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit and GE Gas Power Asia President and CEO Ramesh Singaram were present at the event.







The announcement comes three months following the official commencement of operations at Bang Pakong Power Plant Block 1 and 2, announced on September 8. The upgraded facilities are expected to achieve solid efficiency and reduced emissions, with the inclusion of two new gas-fired combined cycle blocks powered by GE 9HA gas turbines.

The event is timely in view of Ambassador Godec’s recent appointment as the top U.S. diplomat in Thailand. He also presided over the Bang Pakong Power Plant ceremony.







The plant will help satisfy the Thai government’s goals of achieving carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions by 2050 and 2065, respectively. The project, utilizing GE equipment and technologies, will play a significant role in bolstering Thai-U.S. partnerships and serves as a benchmark for potential joint projects to accelerate decarbonization. (NNT)





























